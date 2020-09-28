Rafale Offset Scheme a Failure? Why India Needs Strategy Overhaul

The audit report tabled by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on 23 September 2020 has raised important observations regarding the Rafale contract by stating that the French firms had not complied with their Offset obligations.

Quite obviously, this has raised a spate of discussions in the media leading to some confusion. Fundamentally, Indian offset schemes have been plagued by implementation problems.

Between 2005 and 2018, Offset contracts worth Rs 66,427 crore ($9 billion) have been signed, of this Rs 19,233 crore worth should have been completed by 2018 but in reality, only Rs 5,457 crore worth offsets have been completed and approved as of December 2018.