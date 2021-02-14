What’s UP’s Vaccine Strategy & How Did It Manage COVID Crisis?

Uttar Pradesh has a population of approximately 24 crores, the highest in any Indian state. Its population is exceeded by only four countries in the world and is more than that of many European countries combined.

The state implemented a coordinated strategy to tackle COVID. It is important to note that the state tests above 1.5 lakh samples a day — more than 2.83 crore samples have been tested so far. The state has been able to keep the positivity rate below 5 percent throughout the pandemic. In fact at present, the death rate due to COVID has come down to 1.3 while the recovery rate has shot up to close to 90 percent.

Uttar Pradesh has thus far, carried out the most number of vaccinations in any state, with more than 6.43 lakh health and frontline workers being vaccinated (11 percent of the total population to be vaccinated). Further, the state has opened 1,607 testing centres across its length and breadth.