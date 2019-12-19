CAA Protests in West Bengal: Boxing Match For Mamata & Governor?

The tension between the Governor and the state government has been simmering for a long time. Dhankhar took over as Governor of West Bengal in July, just a few months after the general elections, in which the BJP did dramatically well in the state, and the TMC appeared to have lost significant ground. It was clear that the party would now go all out to wrest Bengal in the 2021 Assembly elections. In fact, some political watchers said that it could try and topple the government even before that.

In such a scenario, Mamata would have viewed any Governor with suspicion—as someone who could be used by the Centre to destabilise her government. Unfortunately, Dhankhar’s words and actions haven’t exactly allayed that suspicion. He has used every opportunity to needle Mamata and her administration.

In September, when Union minister Babul Supriyo was heckled and gheraoed by students of Jadavpur University in Kolkata, Dhankhar rushed to the spot with a police force to rescue him. He later said that the state had poor control over law and order. In the wake of the WhatsApp hacking controversy, when Mamata said that her phone too may have been tapped, Dhankhar said that politicians, business people and others had told him that, in fact, the state government was tapping their phones.