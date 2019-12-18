CAA Row: Why Citizen Protests Can’t Only be Assessed Electorally

The efforts weren’t persuasive enough for the pause button to be hit. For a variety of reasons. Sections of the polity, including opposition parties and NDA partners with supposedly secular credentials, acted in concert with the government.

An energetic communication machinery defended the official position and strongly counter-attacked the dissenting view, eulogizing the government’s unprecedentedly muscular stance, interrogating the motives of questions and questioners, selectively reporting if not choreographing shows of normalcy amidst information clampdowns.

With the entire response backed by the power of the State and located within a systematically built narrative around the tough legacy problems and conspiracies the government has been combating, dissent has proven tough to sustain.

Whether the ongoing protests against the CAA will meet the same fate remains to be seen. Having weathered similar winds without much political damage, the government has reason to be hopeful, indeed may have been emboldened by it.