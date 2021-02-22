When Bollywood — For Once — Got the Law Right 

This action comedy, starring the Late Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan and the Late Rishi Kapoor in the lead role, is a story about three brothers who are separated at birth and grow up following three different religions. Khanna plays Inspector Amar Khanna, and prior to arresting someone or even entering a house, he takes out his ID Card and introduces himself.

The Supreme Court in the famous case of DK Basu v. State of West Bengal, laid down that a police personnel while carrying an arrest or during an interrogation has to mandatorily bear accurate, visible and clear identification name tags with their designation. The judgment also laid down:

While carrying out an arrest, the officer shall prepare an arrest memo at the time of arrest and get it attested by at least one witness and countersigned by an arrestee.

A detainee or arrestee shall have the right to inform a person known to him, about his arrest or detention.

An entry must be made in the diary at the place of detention regarding the arrest, along with the name of the next of kin informed and the names of the police officials in whose custody the arrestee is.

Arrestee shall have the right to medical examination. She/he should be medically examined by a trained doctor every 48 hours during the detention.

Arrestee shall be permitted to meet his lawyer during the interrogation.

These guidelines are often ignored by police officials in the movies (even if she/he is the protagonist), but Inspector Amar Khanna is an exception.