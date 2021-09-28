‘Blind Faith in an Ideology is Dangerous’: Reading Bhagat Singh in Today’s India

In prison, Bhagat Singh also wrote an introduction to a poetical work of a Ghadr revolutionary, Lala Ram Saran Das, called The Dreamland. I will not discuss it here in detail but only use the concluding lines of Bhagat Singh, which end with the spirit of Why I am an Atheist. He says, “I strongly recommend this book to young men in particular, but with a warning. Please do not read it to follow blindly and take for granted what is written in it. Read it, criticise it, think over it, and formulate your own ideas with its help.”

There is much more that is relevant for us in his prison writings and in his journalistic columns on vital issues of even contemporary relevance. However, it all depends on what we decide to do with his intellectual legacy, on whether we read and ponder or conveniently ignore it, which most of us have done all these years. These prison writings are a few of the last documents he wrote, so they may be seen as his own vision of an independent India that he himself could not see. Our best tribute to him on his birthday will be to go back to this vision.

