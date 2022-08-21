How BJP Spun Speeches of Former PMs To Glorify Modi in New Social Media Campaign

Within hours of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech, political adversaries and critics censured him for setting new goals before delivering on previously made promises from the same venue – the ramparts of the historic Red Fort.

A day later, instead of responding to the criticism, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did what it does best – sidestepped accusations of non-delivery of promises made over the years.

It almost appeared that these charges were neither levelled nor flagged when the party’s social media team released with fanfare a new social media campaign entitled ‘Desh ki badli soch’ (the country’s thinking has changed), which targeted the Congress party, especially the leaders who previously served as the prime minister of India.