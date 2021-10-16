BJP Keen To Reset India's Relations with Nepal Under Deuba Government

The visit has also come at a time when there is political fragility in Nepal. NC is deep rooted in factionalism and intra-party feuds. There are many front runners to lead the party in upcoming 14th general convention of the party. Besides Deuba, BP Koirala’s son Shashank Koirala, and his nephew Shekhar Koirala are vying for top post. Likewise, Ganesh Man Singh’s son Prakash Man Singh and Madhesi leader Bimalendra Nidhi are other front runners. PM Deuba has been facing a tough job managing his coalition partners comprising of Prachanda-led CPN (Maoist Center), Madhav Kumar Nepal-led CPN (Unified Socialist) and Madhesi party people’s Socialist Party of Nepal.

The challenge before the Deuba government is to manage Nepal’s relation with India while dealing with anti-India sentiments in the country post 2015 blockade and lately due to the tuin issue.

In July, a person went missing after falling in to the Mahakali River while crossing it on a tuin at Darchula district of Nepal. As per the Nepali side, the SSB had pulled out an iron rope from the tuin before the man could cross the river. This incident created an uproar in Nepal and thus the Nepalese government wants India to address it at the earliest.

There are other contentious issues still to be resolved between the two countries, primarily over border dispute, especially involving Kalapani and Susta. “We have raised many of our (Nepal’s) concerns with Indian side and we are positive that those would be resolved through dialogue,” Dr Mahat told this scribe after his meeting with Mr Jaishankar on 9 October.