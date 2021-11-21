BJP's Rise in North Bengal Reversed? Here Are 5 Problems the Party Is Facing

Despite the BJP’s defeat in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the party was successful in winning a majority of seats in North Bengal – 30 out of 54.

Since then, various BJP leaders like MPs John Barla, Jayanta Roy and Raju Bista began raising the demand for a separate North Bengal state.

This demand is not a new one. Its origins can be found in the late 1960s, when the Congress lost power for the first time in the state but managed to win a majority of seats in North Bengal. A breakaway faction from the Congress formed a party named ‘Uttarkhand’ which raised the demand for a separate North Bengal. But this was seen as an attempt to hold on to power by any means and therefore, it failed to garner widespread support from the people. Eventually ‘Uttarkhand’ vanished from the political landscape of North Bengal.

The BJP may well be going in the same direction. This was the first election in North Bengal after this issue was raised by the BJP. The AITC, which opposed the division of the state, saw an increase in its vote share.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP had won Dinhata by a narrow margin of 0.02 percentage points. But it lost the bypoll to the AITC by a huge margin of over 70 percentage points.