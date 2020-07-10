Modi Voters & BJP Workers Are Being ‘Silenced’ In Post-370 Kashmir

He said that all the 10 PSOs had been arrested for criminal negligence of duty, and they were being dismissed from service. The IGP also claimed that, with the help of the CCTV camera at the police station, the assassins had been identified. One was a local militant of the Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) group, and another was a foreigner.

As per norms, the police station opposite Bari’s house has registered a First Information Report (FIR), even as the police continue to grope in the dark.

Of all the mainstream political parties, the BJP had remarkable visibility in Bandipora. Years of peace in the area gave a false sense of security and nonchalance to the BJP members as well as the police. In the last six years, not more than two BJP leaders had been attacked and killed by militants in the valley — both in the Pulwama-Shopian belt of southern Kashmir. Over a month ago, the ITBP static guard was removed from Bari’s house. He would not only visit the areas and meet people, but would often organise the BJP’s national events at his office.