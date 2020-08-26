Biden Can ‘Undo’ Trump, Offer Path to Sensible Immigration Reform

At the Republican National Convention, Nikki Haley discussed her Indian-American roots, pointing out that her father “wore a turban” and mother “wore a sari”. On the surface, this dovetails well with President Donald Trump’s declaration at last year’s “Howdy Modi!” rally in Houston, that he is proud to have Indian immigrants “as Americans.”

Trump has followed that up with periodic tweets and statements about his love for India. But, his immigration record tells a different story. The Trump administration has systematically attacked pathways to legal immigration, and this has hurt the Indian American community.