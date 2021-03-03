Bengal Elections: For BJP, Is This a ‘Throwback’ to 2014 Summer?

The Election Commission of India recently announced the schedule for polls in five states slated in April 2021; the state that garnered the most attention was Bengal.

Bengal seems to be the last fortress of the East that is still untouched by the BJP.

The BJP is entering the Bengal polls as the challenger, a quasi unfamiliar stance for the party which has been steamrolling geographies, election after election, in the recent past. Although the BJP secured 18/42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal with a healthy 41 percent vote share in the 2019 general elections, 2021 appears to be a totally different ball game. Make no mistake, BJP is at its best when it contests elections as the opposition.

Suddenly, it’s beginning to feel a lot like the Summer of 2014.