Battlefield Britain: Second in Line, Can Team Sunak Outrun Boris in UK PM Race?

The rules of the leadership election are different this time to ensure that the process is completed within a week. The 1922 Committee Chairman Sir Graham Brady and Conservative Party Chairman Sir Jake Berry announced that the process would end on 28 October but the result could come much sooner, perhaps on Monday night. Candidates will need a minimum of 100 nominations to proceed to the ballot, according to new rules decided by a committee of MPs. Nominations started on Thursday night and close at 2pm on Monday.

If two or three candidates reach the threshold, then there will be two rounds of voting from the MPs. The first vote will take place on Monday at 3.30 pm with results announced at 6 pm and an indicative round, if needed, would take place that evening, with the final result at 9 pm. MPs will hear from the nominated candidates at hustings but it will be behind closed doors.

Many Tory MPs do not want the membership to be involved, given the abject disaster they landed the country in, with their choice of Truss. However, this time they will not get to vote unless more than one candidate receives 100 or more nominations.