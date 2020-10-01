Babri Verdict: Is Rule Of Law At The ‘Mercy Of Those In Power’?

FIR 197 was registered on 6 December 1992 against lakhs of kar sevaks, alleging offences of

dacoity

robbery

voluntarily causing grievous hurt by act

endangering life or personal safety of others

injuring and defiling place of worship with intention to insult the religion of any class trespassing burial places

promoting enmity between different groups

The same day, almost at the same time, another FIR – FIR No 198 – was registered against eight persons including LK Advani, Giriraj Kishore, Ashok Singhal, Murli Manohar Joshi, Vinay Katiyar, Uma Bharti and Sadhvi Rithambara and Vishnu Dalmiya, under various other sections of IPC.

Apart from these two FIRs, about 47 more FIRs were lodged for committing cognisable offences and non-cognisable offences. Finally, FIR No 197 was handed over to the CBI on 13 December 1992.

FIR No 198 remained with the CBI/CID, but later, on 26 August 1993, this investigation, along with 47 other FIRs, were also handed over to the CBI. Accordingly, all 49 cases were entrusted to the CBI.

The CBI prepared a combined chargesheet on 4 October 1993, and a supplementary chargesheet on 10 January 1996.

On 9 September 1993, the state government issued a notification creating a special court in Lucknow for the trial of ‘all cases’ – but the schedule of cases in the notification mentioned ONLY FIR No 197.