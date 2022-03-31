Assam & Citizenship: Sarma’s Comment Shows There’ll Never Be a ‘Final’ NRC

Only when you are pushed to the darkest of corners can you think of something like this. NRC did that to Islam. The Muslims of Assam live in a highly regulated state where they are totally removed from public life and disintegrated from society. Any suicide related to NRC fits the Durkheimian model, where there is too much regulation and no or extremely low integration with the society. This alienation can disturb any mind.

The second vignette is about how lonely and hapless this process can make one feel. I was part of a group of students who travelled to Assam to speak to NRC victims. Ajiz (name changed), after a long conversation with the group, broke down at the end of the conversation. Teary-eyed, he asked one of my friends to speak in private. In Bangla, he tried to tell him that he may not have the strength to continue fighting the case of his wife, who now, at the sight of anyone wearing long trousers, would run to the jungle thinking the Border police were there to take her away for detention or worse. My friend tried to comfort him, gave his phone number, and asked him to call him when he feels this way the next time. Even such a minor gesture gave him comfort.