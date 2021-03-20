Why Ashoka Must Introspect — and Follow Proven Liberal Arts Models

When the Harvard philosopher Michael Sandel wrote his widely-read book, What Money Can’t Buy?, he was seeking answers on how to prevent markets and their questionable morality from intruding into every sphere of our life.

India’s Ashoka University today represents a case study for a future edition of this short but remarkably accessible book. And ironically, Sandel himself is signatory to an international petition from a large number of accomplished academics expressing distress at the manner in which Ashoka University’s ‘star’ Professor, Pratap Bhanu Mehta, was forced to resign from his position.