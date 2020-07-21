Why Ashok Lavasa Accepting ‘New Role’ Casts Shadow Over Democracy

It is highly unusual for someone holding a constitutional position to be offered a lucrative posting by the very Executive he is supposed to be independent of. Yet, Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa has been nominated by the government as a Vice President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and he has accepted the offer – he had two more years left in his constitutional role.

Prima facie, both the government’s recommendation and Lavasa’s acceptance are damaging to Indian democracy.

Lavasa will now be out of the succession for the post of Chief Election Commissioner falling vacant in April 2021.