What Gave Us Courage in Prison: Araria Activists Speak Out

Dear friends languishing in jail for simply speaking truth to power,

We are Kalyani (pronouns: she/her) and Tanmay (pronouns: he/his/they) from Araria, a small district in the northeastern tip of Bihar. We work with Jan Jagran Shakti Sangathan (JJSS), a trade union of landless workers in Bihar.

We may not have met, but ever since you have been arrested, we have been seeing your names and your photos every day. And now we feel like we know all of you very intimately.

In July 2020, we were incarcerated, along with a 22-year-old gang-rape survivor, for allegedly disrupting court proceedings. We were in court that day to support the survivor who was there to submit her official statement about the trauma she had undergone. A working-class Muslim woman; a domestic worker with little to no formal education.