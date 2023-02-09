Arab Spring Protest: Learn From Egyptians How To Be Funny & Fight Oppression Too

Taking a jibe at the disregard for truth and the police abuse under Nasser, Egyptians shared a joke that “a fox in the Western Desert escaped to Libya and Libyans asked, ‘Why do you come here?’ The fox said, ‘Because in Egypt, they arrest camels.’ The Libyans said, ‘But you are not a camel.’ The fox then said, ‘Of course not, but try telling that to the police!’”

Mubarak’s rule was no different. In addition to the lack of freedom and the police abuse, he maintained his stranglehold on power through fraudulent elections. Egyptians shared a joke about vote rigging in elections under Mubarak where a man dared to vote against the government in a parliamentary election.

However, on his way back home, the man trembled at the thought of the repercussions he and his family would face if the authorities found out what he did. Therefore, he immediately returned to the polling station and apologised to the policeman in charge: “I’m very sorry, but I think I made a mistake on my ballot paper.” The policeman replied, “Yes, you did, but not to worry. Fortunately, we spotted your mistake and have already corrected it. Please be more careful next time.”