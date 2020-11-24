Is Modi Govt Truly Doing All It Can To Make India Great Again?

‘Making India Great: The Promise of a Reluctant Global Power’ is a timely book, authored by Aparna Pande, that tries to answer many tricky questions on why India is still struggling hard to emerge as a global power.

With rising population – India is set to emerge as the most populous country by 2024 – the ambition to become a global power is quite understandable. India certainly has the resources to stake a larger claim on the world. But Pande believes that despite the conviction to emerge as a ‘Vishwaguru’, India continues to remain reluctant to implement proper policies needed to realise that vision.