Anti-Asian Racism: How Diseases Like COVID-19 Spark Hate

Many factors contributed to their departure from China, but in Canada, they were indispensable workers that helped complete the railroad, working at minimal pay compared to their white counterparts.

Indeed, the fact that Chinese workers could be exploited for cheap labour was exactly why Canada’s first prime minister, John A Macdonald, encouraged Chinese immigration.

Chinese communities thrived in the growing cities of the West Coast, setting up businesses and finding employment in laundries, grocers and labour camps, as well as in domestic service, especially as cooks.