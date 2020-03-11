Pranay Murder Case: What Amrutha’s ‘Demonization’ Reveals About Us

It was poetic, venomous and mostly drenched with the stench of casteism. Not just social media, but even mainstream media. An accused in a murder case was being hailed as the ‘greatest father in the world’, while the victim was being attacked with the choicest expletives.

“Happy Women’s Day! Are you happy now?”

“You changed the meaning of your name. You should be named ‘poison’”.

“She is the poison who destroyed nine lives”.

“He bought her a 100 dresses! Who does that!”

This was the flavour of Women’s Day in most parts of both the Telugu states. The issue in focus – the suspected suicide of Maruthi Rao – the prime accused in an ‘honour’ killing that shocked every sensible person.

24-year-old Amrutha is the only child of the late Maruthi Rao, who was an influential businessman from Miryalaguda, Telangana. She professed her love for her classmate Pranay to her parents, and according to her, they were not just agitated by her decision but went as far as locking her up. Reason – Pranay is a Dalit Christian. The couple got married on 30 January 2018, without the family’s approval. The influential father apparently said that the ‘honour’ of the family had been tarnished by this act of marrying a ‘lower’ caste.