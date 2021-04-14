Indian Women’s Rights Mattered to Ambedkar. Here’s What He Enabled

“I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.”

Dr BR Ambedkar made this statement in a gathering of over 3, 000 women in 1927. In another speech in 1936, to communities of Joginis and Devadasis — who typically belonged to the Dalit community — Ambedkar urged these women to fight the regressive religious practice of offering pubescent girls to gods in temples and become “sexually available for community members”.

He said: “You will ask me how to make your living. I am not going to tell you that. There are hundreds of ways of doing it. But I insist that you give up this degraded life…. and do not live under conditions which inevitably drag you into prostitution.”