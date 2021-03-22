Amazon Workers’ Italy Strike: How Can India Protect Gig Workers?

As the traditional economy was reeling under spiralling labour costs and compliances, smart entrepreneurs came up with this revolutionary idea, bypassing the conventional ‘employer-employee’ relationship completely. The idea was sold as a win-win for industry as well as labour. While capital would no longer be hostage to the tantrums of labour, the labour would be freed from the confines of an employment.

He would be his own boss, the master of his own destiny.

He would choose the extent and degree of his engagement.

He could also moonlight a gig while working on a regular job or studying just to supplement his income.

Many Uber drivers the world over bought into this dream. Gave up regular jobs. Bought cars on loans. Became their own masters. It was only a matter of time before the chimeric nature of their dreams stood exposed.