Akhlad Khan (1993–2022): The Burden of Communal Hate on a Muslim Journalist

I interacted with Akhlad a number of times, mostly regarding details of hate crimes and also for updates on the case against northeast Delhi violence accused Shahrukh Pathan, who happened to be Akhlad's relative.

My last telephone conversation with him was in the last week of January this year, when he called to seek advice just before joining as a stringer with The Times of India and international publication On the Ground News.

During our conversations, Akhlad mentioned very often that journalism, especially tracking hate crimes and communal violence cases, wasn't just a job for him.

"Insaf ke liye kar raha hun bhai (I'm doing it for justice)," he would say.

My colleague at The Quint, Meghnad Bose, also recalls that Akhlad often sent stories and inputs on hate crimes to different publications without asking for a fee.

Punjab-based journalist Kusum Arora remembers that Akhlad was active in getting assistance to people during the COVID-19 second wave and helped one of her acquaintances get admitted to a hospital in Delhi.