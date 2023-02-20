Aero India 2023: The Rise of HAL as One-Stop Shop for India's Helicopter Program

Over 800 exhibitors, including 110 foreign exhibitors, participated in this edition. The five-day event themed ‘the runway to a billion opportunities’ focussed on indigenous aerospace and defence technologies, aligned with the Modi government’s push for ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat‘ (self-reliant India).

The show was open to public for two days before curtains fell on Friday, 17 February.

Air shows can have a hypnotic effect on soft-nosed delegates and the uninformed. From catching Indian Air Force's ungodly Palam-Bengaluru Aero India shuttle to balancing ‘personal versus professional’, I have been fortunate to witness the travails of military delegates attending the show for about two decades now.

Service personnel deputed from Delhi for the airshow are usually left with a migraine, souvenirs, note sheets, and the tedious task of sifting substance from optics.