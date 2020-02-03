Abortion Law: Will Proposed Amendment Set a Global Precedent?

In this regard, while there is no doubt that these amendments have the potential to address a number of challenges that women face while accessing abortion services in India, I would like to draw attention to, and invite the government to consider two crucial aspects that impact access.

First, when we talk about ensuring women have reproductive rights, we must give them the complete autonomy in the first trimester of pregnancy and allow abortion on request up to twelve weeks. I believe it is only then that a woman will truly be able to exercise her reproductive choices and make the best decisions for herself.