A Slow Bullet Train: How India's Politics Frustrated the Japan-Backed Project

On a highway journey to the Jaipur Literature Festival from Delhi a few days ago, I was fascinated by how the Japanese had carved a large, clustered industrial footprint on a ride that I once used to enjoy for its yellow mustard fields, rugged mud houses and fresh-air expanses of rural spaces.

It had begun with the legendary Suzuki's Maruti venture circa 1980 in Gurgaon and now houses a slew of modern manufacturing industries that stretch out from Bawal on the Haryana side to Neemrana on the Rajasthan side; you can even spot a Japanese restaurant from atop the highway better known for dhaba delicacies. These are among the nearly 1,500 Japanese companies in India mostly dwelling in 11 Japan industrial township (JIT) projects.