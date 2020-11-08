How Biden Got Elected – Comparing India & US’ Electoral Framework

As the United States elected its 46th President after an unusually prolonged counting, election enthusiasts here in India, overwhelmed by the result anxiety, began revering the Election Commission of India for the seamless conduct of elections at national and state level.

Some went a step further to hold the election process of India at a higher pedestal than the US. It is important to understand how different or similar is the US’ electoral system from India?

Both US and India are the world’s two largest liberal and secular democracies whose constitutions accord universal adult franchise to their citizens, irrespective of race, caste, creed, sex or religion. Their similarities, however, end here.