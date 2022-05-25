80 Years of IPTA — An Indian Theatre Movement Truly ‘For the People’

Something remarkable happened in a school hall in Bombay from 22-25 May 1943. The Fourth All-India Conference of the Progressive Writers’ Association (PWA) took place in the Marwari Vidyalaya. Unlike the three previous all-India meetings of this influential literary grouping – the inaugural one being in Lucknow on 9 April 1936, followed by the second in Calcutta on 24-25 December 1938, and the third in Delhi in 1942 – this one in Bombay was a grand affair. It was important also because on its concluding day, 25 May, a remarkable institution came into being – the Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA) – with its motto of “People's Theatre Stars the People”.

Sri Lankan activist Anil de Silva was appointed its first General Secretary and NM Joshi, the trade union leader, its first President. While the initial impulse behind the formation of IPTA was the man-made Bengal Famine, and the Urdu poem by Wamiq Jaunpuri, Bhooka Hai Bangal (‘Bengal is Hungry’), became its rallying cry, soon almost all the big ‘isms’ of the time became grist to its mill: anti-colonialism, anti-fascism, anti-imperialism, feminism, land reform, rights of industrial workers, peasants and landless labour, not to mention national unity, communal harmony, secularism, pluralism and multi-culturalism.