2022, Here We Go Again; the Games India Plays With COVID-19 Vaccines

Another traffic jam, no food or water in the car and the FM radio station is playing power ballads, all the liquid that we have imbibed is not helping, but we are even now, only honking away again.

We would like to ask a simple question: why?

Let us deal with the India specific questions first. Why do we not have data about the efficacy of our vaccines against the Delta variant, let alone Omicron?

Why do we not have data about the efficacy of our vaccines when used as booster doses?

Why are adolescents to be administered Covaxin only, given the history of uncertain supplies? On what basis are they being denied the other vaccines approved for adults in India?

Why have we approved vaccines like ZyCoV-D and Sputnik, which have been manufactured but not widely available? What then was the point of approval and announcement that India has more vaccines than any other country?

Why do we not yet know how and when the government is planning to use Corbevax (we don’t have data for its efficacy as a booster), the 200 million doses of Covavax, Sputnik Lite, and ZyCoV-D as boosters?