Life After COVID-19: Why Going Back to ‘Normal’ Will Simply Not Do

We are seeing governments – who have usually placed the burden of earning and employment on the people – almost becoming welfare states; a striking example is that of the United States government offering stimulus packages and relief. The economic top 1 percent of the world are donating billions of dollars to charity, and coming up with novel methods to ensure that their employees are as secure as possible. This is in stark contrast to the normal way of the world, where huge pay disparities (among other reasons) help some people rise to multibillionaire status in the first place.

On the brighter side, there has been a positive impact on the environment, as a result of the shutdown of factories, businesses and the production chain as a whole; there has been a notable fall in carbon emissions globally, and closer home, we can see bluer skies, and cleaner waterbodies like the Ganga and Yamuna rivers.