Dear South Asian Americans, This Is Our Chance to Fight Bigotry

When I watched Donald Trump on national television refuse to denounce racism and white supremacy a couple of weeks ago, I thought about when I ran the New York City Marathon in 2016.

It was two days before President Trump got elected. At multiple points, spectators pointed to my turban and shouted hate speech. A volunteer even refused to serve me water, calling me “a filthy Muslim”.

Although I am Sikh, not Muslim, both groups are vulnerable to bigotry and bile. And when I see officials targeting other groups protesting discrimination, I get a nagging sense that we are moving backwards as a country.