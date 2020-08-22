Umbrella: An All-Weather Friend of Function, Fantasy, and Films

But while Khatri places the Japanese piece above all other ordinary makes, the black-canopied, crook-handled common version continues to embody a magic of its own precisely because of its ubiquitousness of form and function. Doesn’t the playfulness that Biniya associates with the blue umbrella in the chirpy song “Chhatri ka uddan khatola” hold true for all varieties? “A peg sometimes, a stick sometimes, a wand sometimes, it runs, it hops, it jumps, my flying umbrella!”

Perhaps it is in such shiftiness that the spirit of the umbrella truly resides. From its collapsible stretchers and semispherical ribcage radiating out from the central tube to its changing roles as a shelter-giver and style-maker, the umbrella’s attraction is inherently versatile.

Today as “umbrella hats” squeeze the canopy size and nullify the use of hands, and as the object becomes easily compressible into a short, small mass, the instrument somewhat loses its erstwhile poetic appeal. For it is in its cane-like resemblance and haptic portability that the umbrella becomes a harmonious accoutrement to the walking self, the tapping of the ferrule-tip adding to the rhythm of the stroller.