Indian Diplomat Reveals Real Story of Charles Sobhraj’s Arrest

The release of the ‘The Serpent’ through the 8-part Netflix drama series on 2 April, 2021 led my thoughts to 2003 when Charles Sobhraj was arrested in Kathmandu and I had been posted there.

Out of curiosity, I went to the Internet Movie Database web site (imdb.com) to check out the review and whether the circumstances that led to his arrest had been mentioned. Were there characters called Joseph Nathan or S Ramesh in the series? No.

But here is how the arrest of this infamous serial killer happened.