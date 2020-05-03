"Recession ho ya inflation, shaadi to honi hai na..."Bittoo Sharma's (from the film Band Baaja Baaraat) optimism is a force to reckon with. Especially now, when corona ji's threatening glance looms over us every day. A health crisis coupled with an economic crisis. Could things get any worse?Armed with an invisibility cloak and the power of mass destruction, corona has achieved the unimaginable task of putting everything on hold, including the exchange of wedding vows worldwide. Thus, leaving people with no option but to either go through with their weddings virtually or plan them post the lockdown.As a bride-to-be, here's penning down my journey of planning my wedding during the... worst (perhaps) of times!A Chaotic Situation with an Extra Topping of Family Drama…We know that every Indian family starts acting like a Hum Saath Saath Hai character when anyone in the family is set to get married. After all, what’s an Indian wedding without a little bit of drama and a lot of extravagance, right?Kerala Doctor Cancels Wedding Date to Serve Patients Amid COVID-19Sadly, coronavirus has thrown all such norms out of the window. Because, a grand Indian wedding, at this point, is totally out of the picture.So, rather than planning my own wedding now, I am, most of the time, either trying to console the parents' quashed expectations or getting the extended family to help out with a new plan of action! This back and forth really makes me feel like I am in a court room, with corona sitting where the Judge does, ready to slam the gavel and decide my future.To Do or Not to Do, That is the Question!There is this air of uncertainty that hovers around every decision we make regarding the wedding. This has actually led to having Plan Bs for Plan Bs... if that is even a thing! Contingency plans are the need of the hour.Constant scrolling on Instagram, trying to figure out how to plan a small wedding post lockdown, has become a daily routine.Assessing the present situation, unfortunately, I had to cancel the engagement ceremony which was scheduled to take place in May. We have now decided to have it, along with the wedding, in the month of December. But, there are not one, but many question marks floating around my head. Thanks, corona. The world just got more complicated. As if any of us needed this.Decision-making is a never-ending process!If the fam-jam needs to be pacified, will it be safe to have a big Indian wedding by December?Should we just make it a small, "only family" ceremony?What about postponing it to next year?Won’t the effect of the pandemic carry over to next year as well?Ahhhh…!Sometimes, I just want to look at the ceiling and scream into space!The Added Mental Pressure and Anxiety...Planning a wedding is of course no simple task and needs some basic yet important decisions to be made. For instance, finalising the date, booking the venue, and deciding on the number of guests.But now, corona has made this process ten times more complicated!For example, I had managed to get leaves, for particular dates, from work. Now what? Should one stick to the plan and keep them or apply again at the last minute?What about the venues? We have to book them at some point in this year. Right? But, how does one do any of these without knowing for sure how things will pan out in the coming months.Ghaziabad Couple Has a Lockdown Wedding With Budget of Rs 101A Ray of Hope?But...I guess, it has not been all that bad.Quarantine does give you time to sort through your thoughts, especially before important changes in life, and be better prepared for the responsibilities coming your way. So, brides-to-be, I know it is getting harder by the day, and my rant hasn't made things easy for you guys, but stay strong, stay calm, and we shall get through this!PS: Those Internet Memes are Not Funny for All…Oh! While we are at it, here's something else that's not helping brides-to-be.The memes!All those Instagram memes on what COVID brides are doing right now...? Please stop.We don’t need more people laughing at our situation. Neither are we Padmavat characters, waiting to breathe fire at the world. We are getting by, like the rest of you all.Also, try not to send it to any more of your soon-to-be married friends. Not a good idea!For now, I have my post-lockdown checklist ready. Just like you all.The first one on mine says GET MARRIED, BUT STAY SAFE.Amid COVID-19, Desi Couples Mourn ‘Big Fat Indian Wedding’ Plans