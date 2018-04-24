“Why Dance? Why Not!” Asks Terence Lewis

Everyone can do it – it doesn’t matter if you are the proverbial black or white, young or old, overweight or skinny, outgoing or shy, academic or sporty. Have two legs you can stand on? Can dance!

Dancing has a host of benefits, which I can’t extol enough. You only have to google “health benefits of dance” to get hundreds of thousands of hits (16,40,000 resuts – I tried it). All promoting that you get up and get moving. It keeps you young, vibrant and alive. Research has shown that dancing for even a short while a day, sharpens your brain and improves your memory. Physically, it keeps you agile, flexible and active.

Socially, it fosters bonding. Emotionally – it takes you out of your shell (if like a tortoise you have one – some people were born without!). It lifts your spirits, keeps you happy, takes you to higher heights than before! And in this age of digital lives and technology that is welded to our hands – I think its’ more and more important for us to break out of our sedentary lives and do something in the real, tangible world, side by side with other people!