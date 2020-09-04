‘We Can’t Harm Our Teachers’: What Martyr Ashfaqullah Taught Us

Despite the circumstances, every morning, I also try to make my way to this park for a trot. There are six gates in this large and beautiful park – Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Ram Prasad Bismil, Amar Chandrashekhar Azad, Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar, Shaheed Rajguru and Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan gates – all in different directions.

A few days before, I entered the park through Gate Number 3 (Amar Chandrashekhar Azad Gate). As per routine, I first took a stroll around the park. No sooner had I started jogging to cover the second lap, than I saw one of my school friends, Dr Pradeep (who is presently a Sanskrit lecturer in one of the local colleges) approaching me at a brisk pace. We erupted with laughter at this serendipitous meeting.

Dr Pradeep is not always very forthcoming because of his busy college schedule.