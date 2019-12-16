Anti-CAA Protests Need Strong Political Faces to Make a Difference

A few days ago, a middle-aged man occupying a seat reserved for senior citizens on the Delhi Metro, was watching Amit Shah’s Lok Sabha speech on YouTube, defending the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Pausing the video abruptly, the man loudly told the man sitting next to him in Hindi: “It seems Amit Shah is finally getting things done! (continuing with a grin on his face).. Muslims across the country now will have no option but to get in line… Accha Hai (It is good)”.

A Muslim man, who appeared to be either going to or returning from his evening prayers, silently watched this incident, and despondently shook his head. He got off at the next stop.