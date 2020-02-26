A Seoul Curry of Art, Culture and Cinema in South Korea

Back in 2016, I got an opportunity to be the part of a prestigious writer’s residency in an art space in Seoul for two months. More than me, it was my little daughter who was excited, she wanted me to get her the autograph of a K-Pop band and my wife told me to get a funky Korean haircut done. We had heard that men’s salons in South Korea can chop your hair in more than a 1000 ways.

Once I landed in South Korea, I realised that the land was a combination of the bizarre and the beautiful. It is consolidating its erstwhile identity in the contemporary creative landscape of the arts and expressions and the cocktail is worth tasting.

South Korea is the land of history and their storytellers draw a lot of fire and inspiration from their own history. They have still not erased the memory of the Japanese invasion in the 16th century. I found out that the most watched and highest-grossing South Korean film of all time is The Admiral: Roaring Currents (2014), which is about South Koreans defeating the Japanese.

An interesting anecdote in Korea deals with Kim Jong-il, the father of the current North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who was a film buff. Kim Jong-il’s love for cinema was so great that he even ordered the kidnapping of a South Korean actress Choi Eun-hee and her ex-husband Shin Sang-ok, a filmmaker. They were forced to make several films until they sought asylum abroad. Kim Jong-il also collected some of the early masterpieces of Korean cinema as part of his private archive in the North. Among the nearly 200 films in his collection was The Late Autumn, released in 1966 by director Lee Man-hee.