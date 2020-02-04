Anti-CAA Movement: Saving ‘Freedom’s Child’ From Godse’s ‘Ghost’

In this historic theatre of nationhood and reliving of the moments of our Independence movement, we need to ask about the connect of political parties, particularly the Indian National Congress, to the young and old in the streets across the country. Moving from election rally to election rally, I had to go past innumerable gatherings where slogans of freedom and the proudly displayed tri-colour signalled — almost as though telling me that conventional politics was over. There will be voting and results too, perhaps influenced to an extent by the CAA-NRC public discourse, but it will be redundant in many ways.