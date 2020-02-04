Anti-CAA Movement: Saving ‘Freedom’s Child’ From Godse’s ‘Ghost’
The youngest anti-CAA protester that I encountered was at Jamia Millia. Each time I visit the protest site — that some people describe as ‘Revolution Street’, because revolutionary slogans have been reverberating ‘round the clock since 15 December —among the people I get to exchange greetings with, is a two-and-half-year-old child with phenomenal passion for freedom. “Hum kya mangein: azaadi / Chheen ke leinge / azaadi / Tum goli maaro: azaadi / Jail mein dalo: azaadi / Hum larengein, jeeteingein / Sarfarishi ki tamanna ab hamare dil mein hai: dekhna hai zor kitna bazu-e-qatil mein hai.”
Between her infant years and the dadi ammas at Shaheen Bagh some distance away, is strung together a pristine hope that the Constitution will prevail, and the wholesome togetherness of our India will be preserved. But what about the gun-wielding man who fired upon peaceful demonstrators marching to Raj Ghat as though to proclaim that Godse lives on? Saving Freedom’s Child from the ghost of Godse needs our affirmation that the Mahatma too lives on.
Now, Even the Nights Belong to Truth & Solidarity
In this historic theatre of nationhood and reliving of the moments of our Independence movement, we need to ask about the connect of political parties, particularly the Indian National Congress, to the young and old in the streets across the country. Moving from election rally to election rally, I had to go past innumerable gatherings where slogans of freedom and the proudly displayed tri-colour signalled — almost as though telling me that conventional politics was over. There will be voting and results too, perhaps influenced to an extent by the CAA-NRC public discourse, but it will be redundant in many ways.
A little less comfort and much sacrifice will be accepted in exchange of freedom and equality of treatment. Falsehood and divisiveness have had their day; now even the nights belong to truth and solidarity. But of course ultimately, the day and night vigils must give way to constructive leadership and delivery. Will a new breed of ground-tested leaders emerge from this churning? Will the gathering storm burst forth into a splendid shower of agents of change? Or will it knock on the doors of experience to channel the energy into established political platforms, with a touch of Renaissance?
A New Generation of Freedom Fighters
The Congress party unambiguously stands by the Freedom Movement 2.0. But it has carefully controlled its responses to ensure that the thunder of the youth in the streets and the aged who support them, isn’t stolen from them. Despite absurd allegations made by the BJP, this has remained a homegrown, spontaneous public outcry against the wrong and unacceptable political propositions purported to be thrust upon the people, backed by an electoral majority that has many unexplained features. At least it clearly was not a mandate for many things that have been sought to be done in its name.
But the temperatures will continue to soar and the pressure will build up again, only to burst with unexpected energy. As a party, we must let our clothes be soiled and our skin be singed to tell the young people that we are prepared to take the heat. The churning and the heat treatment will either mould us with the new generation of freedom fighters, giving us an unimaginable strength — or make way for a unique transformation.
Commitment to the Cause
Decades from now, when Freedom’s Child asks us what we did when the streets had exploded, we will proudly retort: “Hum laye hain toofan se kashti nikal ke” — and not look for records of sanitised press clippings to prove that we too lived through these times.
Their ranks inevitably include many selfless foot soldiers, but there are some ideologically committed souls who have hardened positions on which they disagree with politicians who have served in office. Demanding ideological purity and uniform biographical data might become the enemy within which our detractors seek to instigate against our displayed unity. India’s freedom cannot be staked at the alter of egos or our disparate histories, so long as the commitment to the cause this movement espouses is honest and transparent. Nature abhors a vacuum, but also helps those who help themselves. Let Nature be our ally today for a golden tomorrow.
(Salman Khurshid is a designated senior advocate, Congress party leader, and is a former Minister of External Affairs. He tweets @salman7khurshid. This is a personal blog and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
