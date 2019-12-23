Curious Case of ‘Refugee Bonny Jack’ & Citizenship Amendment Act

The US approved the deployment of four C-130s for thirty days from 12 June till 14 July 1971. The operation was titled ‘Bonny Jack’.

The airlift was daunting – eight to ten hours a day with no night halt possible at Agartala because of security reasons, and shelling from across the border; the barbed wire fencing between India and East Pakistan ran 15 feet from the dumbbell of one of the runways. Navigation aids were rudimentary, and weather inclement.

The refugees were packed inside the aircraft like sardines. Each refugee carried just a small bundle of clothes. But this was a small price to pay for escaping the genocide happening inside their country.

Captain Wayne Wiltshire was a Texan pilot who insisted on wearing a Texan gallon hat with his flying overalls. He used to fly the C- 130 Hercules like a fighter, so much so that when he was executing a tight turn on finals for the runway in Guwahati, a woman refugee who was in an advanced stage of pregnancy, delivered a baby during the turn.

The Americans promptly christened the baby Bonny Jack.

The C-130s carried out a total of 308 sorties in thirty days of operations. They flew out 23,000 refugees.