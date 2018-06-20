Article Removed in Interest of Author’s Safety
This article has been taken down in the interest of the author’s safety.
This article on journalist Shujaat Bukhari’s assassination was originally published on 20 June 2018. It has been taken down in the interest of the author’s safety, which was threatened due to the sensitivity of the piece. We apologise for the inconvenience, and continue to seek your support in our commitment to courageous journalism.
