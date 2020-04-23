This Ramzan, We Must Stay Home & Follow Social Distancing Norms

Recently, I had a teleconference with a well-known and revered scholar of Islamic studies, Dr Aleem Ashraf, who is presently heading the department of Arabic in one of the central universities in Hyderabad. I sought his opinion about social distancing and the ongoing worldwide lockdown to fight coronavirus. Dr Aleem said with literary flourish: “Sometimes, observing ‘khalwat’ (isolation) is prudent. It is a state of the mind wherein we put ourselves in complete seclusion, neither bothered about what others would say about us nor interested in listening to what they might be indulging in – slandering some, praising others”.

He went on, “Normally, we spend our time mostly in interacting with others and as a consequence, we get almost no time for ourselves. Hence, I am inclined to believe that coronavirus has bestowed on us the golden opportunity to truthfully keep to ourselves and our God within the precincts of our homes.”