How My UP House Was ‘Shaken’ By ‘Ghosts’ Of Christmas Past

I called A once, then twice, ten times, but there was no answer. He was young and a sound sleeper. This meant he was deaf to the world. God damn it, A! I was annoyed and envious at once for him being half my age and for getting such good sleep. I called our landlord, who is a biryani seller and only gets back at 2 am after closing down his stall. But there was no answer. I called his wife, their sons, their daughters. The drilling went on unabated.

It was so loud, I wondered how the neighbours could sleep through this metallic sawing when my wall was shaking from the sound. I opened my bedroom door and looked out from the balcony. There was nothing to be seen.