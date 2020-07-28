Love Beyond Caste: How An Inter-Caste Couple Defied Norms To Marry

They had met four years ago. Sneha continued, “We were friends, not like lovers, et cetera. Only one year back, we...”, and trailed off smiling. I added, “So one year back you expressed your love” –– but was interrupted by a quick “Mahesh only expressed, not me, so I decided to marry him.”

And they smiled at each other. Their lightness around each other was unreal.

They had been outed to her parents by a friend of her brother’s who had wanted to marry her. He had found out about them by checking her phone, the first in a series of denials of agency. She was scolded, beaten, and pleaded with to end the relationship. Her parents pressed upon her the ‘goodness of this other man’ for wanting to marry her despite her relationship with a so-called ‘lower-caste’ man. Arrangements were made –– a hall was booked and dowry was discussed. Before they could proceed, Sneha’s mother called off the wedding, worried about how her relationship with Mahesh could be weaponised against her, post-marriage.