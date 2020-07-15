‘I’m Muslim. I Don’t Need To Prove How All My Identities Co-Exist’

Last night, he went out to buy some essentials, and as usual, went to the same store. He asked for ‘mango panna’ and ‘Roohafza’, since we had run out. The shopkeeper told him he didn't have stock for either, promised to order more mango panna, but refused to get more Roohafza, because ‘woh miyaon ka hai' (it belongs to miyans, which is a north-Indian colloquialism for Muslims). He was referring, of course, to the Muslim ownership of Hamdard, which produces the iconic homegrown drink.

Now this is far from the first time that our family has encountered communal micro-aggressions. But each time we do, we rage and vent, and yet, almost always, reach one of two conclusions: that there are far more non-communal people than there are communal bigots, or that there is much more malignant and virulent bigotry out there to worry about.

Every time, the same set of circular arguments, and this time too, dad went down the same road. Despite his decades of experience, he was so hurt that he left the stuff he had bought and walked out, but then in that instant, he decided to be the bigger person and still purchase what he had come to get, one last time. I bristled at and disagreed with this magnanimity, because what's even the point of such large-heartedness, except more self-effacement?

So, what makes me write about this episode specifically, if we've been here before? I write this because this one incident contains a lot of the elements that need to be pried apart to better understand the multi-layered hurt of communal micro-aggressions.