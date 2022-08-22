An Upbeat Song About Heartbreak? Yes, Please.
Gone are the days of somber 'heartbreak' songs. Ipsitaa, of the 'First Kiss' fame, is back with another anticipated hit. Written and composed by Jaani, 'Nikaah' conceals the heart wrenching anguish of unrequited love with a rather cheerful harmony. This melancholic tune starring Rohit Khandelwal and Ipsitaa herself will get you to express pain in a rather peculiar fashion.
Meanwhile, the Kakkar siblings need no introduction. They have taken the music industry by a storm and spun some of the greatest songs into blockbuster performances. Catching the mood, vibe and imagination of the youth, their music is pulsing in every corner of the world and not just India.
Having mastered all the aspects of the art, the ‘Dheeme Dheeme’ singer, has since extended his prowess to production.
Tony Kakkar, alongside Anshul Garg found Desi Music Factory, a record label and production company, in 2015. The company has since gained a staggering number of 33.1 million subscribers on Youtube and 522k followers on Instagram.
The Label’s recent international collaboration with Michael Morrone and Jaqueline Fernandez caused the temperature to rise globally. Witness the heat for yourself.
The label has since its inception collaborated with A-listers like Honey Singh, Arjun Kanungo and Bilal Saed. Grove to sensational Indi-Pop on the Desi Music Factory's Youtube channel.
