What A Road Trip Across 25 States Taught Me About US Elections 

The United States of America will soon vote for the most coveted seat in the world – the President of USA. For many across the globe, America is the land of opportunities, an ideal country to live in. However, I would deem it the ‘Divided States of America’, for its increasing intolerance, aggression, radicalism and polarisation, which is eerily similar to India.

The ‘American dream’ has now faded into a distant past thanks to ‘America first’ – which is all about politics and propaganda.

There is rising clamour over change in policies and laws to put Americans before anyone else and the noise is getting louder with each passing day.