MPs & MLAs Have Accountability Without Power: Why the System Needs Reform

When the institutional framework of our legislative bodies — both at the state and national levels — was originally designed, it was perhaps assumed that legislators’ primary role was limited to lawmaking within the House. Consequently, no rules were framed regarding their responsibilities and powers beyond it. But in the present time, legislators’ roles outside the Assembly or Parliament have become far more demanding, often exceeding those of bureaucratic officers. A legislator today must remain accessible to the public round the clock, as people approach them directly for nearly every administrative or departmental grievance rather than approaching government offices.

Due to the absence of clear legal provisions, legislators cannot perform these external responsibilities with full effectiveness. Moreover, their involvement in executive functioning often lacks formal legal recognition, leading to frequent ambiguity — and at times, friction — between the legislature and the executive.

Therefore, it is imperative that uniform rules be framed across all states defining legislators’ powers and responsibilities outside the House. Such codified norms would enable legislators to discharge their duties toward the public in a more structured and transparent manner, while ensuring accountability and performance review mechanisms for the executive officers concerned.

Furthermore, the functioning of legislative assemblies within the House also requires greater procedural refinement in today’s context. Each legislator should have a structured mechanism to convey the views and interests of their constituency during the drafting of every new law. Similarly, every Member of Parliament must be empowered to represent their constituency’s opinion in the process of national lawmaking.

To take Punjab as an example, the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Punjab Legislative Assembly, framed under Article 208(1) of the Constitution of India, govern only the internal working of the Assembly. Likewise, the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, framed under Article 118, also pertain solely to parliamentary proceedings. Given the increasing public reliance on elected representatives for addressing routine administrative concerns, it has become necessary to frame Rules of External Conduct that define legislators’ engagement with executive authorities outside the House. The lack of such rules often results in institutional overlap and conflict between representatives and officials.